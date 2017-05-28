China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of China Life Insurance Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of China Life Insurance Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in China Life Insurance Co by 21.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,083,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 193,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co by 4.7% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) opened at 16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.32. China Life Insurance Co has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.51.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. China Life Insurance Co’s payout ratio is 71.05%.
About China Life Insurance Co
China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through four segments: life insurance, health insurance, accident insurance and other.
