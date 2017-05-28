Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Receives Hold Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) traded up 2.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 28,725,779 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $4.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Chesapeake Energy also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 34,287 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 275% compared to the average daily volume of 9,149 put options.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 500,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,060,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,443,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 925,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 85,428 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 744,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

