Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Stock Price

Media stories about Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Check Point Software Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 26 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.79 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) opened at 111.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.87. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $112.04.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post $5.17 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

