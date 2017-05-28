Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. Check Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Check Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Check Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 16,254 shares of the company traded hands. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $33.34 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 666,667 shares during the period. Check Cap accounts for 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fosun International Ltd owned 17.93% of Check Cap worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

