Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,158 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 192.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 50.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Novartis AG’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Vetr lowered Novartis AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Novartis AG in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.82 to $74.37 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus raised Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis AG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

