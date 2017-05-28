Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 25,984 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,645 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,984 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,567,754 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $911,088,000 after buying an additional 272,121 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,422,175 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $742,091,000 after buying an additional 803,155 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,551,937 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,750,000 after buying an additional 583,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $177,920,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,182 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $165,253,000 after buying an additional 346,992 shares during the period.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 112.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.98 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $108,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,958 shares of company stock worth $31,496,564. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

