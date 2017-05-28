CGI Group Inc (GIB.A) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CGI Group Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities currently has a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI Group from C$68.50 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.15.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

