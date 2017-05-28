Cerner Co. (CERN) Stake Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $261,000. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 538,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Cerner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. 1,643,604 shares of the company traded hands. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Bank of America Corp raised Cerner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.36 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Cerner news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 4,600 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $297,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,342 shares of company stock valued at $38,355,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

