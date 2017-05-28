Cerner Co. (CERN) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.44-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Cerner also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Cerner from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.36 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,342 shares of company stock worth $38,355,476. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

