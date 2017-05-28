CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.24

News articles about CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CenterPoint Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 11 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,843 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.56.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $27,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

