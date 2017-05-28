Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celldex Therapeutics earned a news impact score of -0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Celldex Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) opened at 3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company’s market cap is $382.82 million. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,923.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

WARNING: “Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/celldex-therapeutics-cldx-getting-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.