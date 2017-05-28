Celadon Group (CGI) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) opened at 2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. Celadon Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

CGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celadon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Celadon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celadon Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

