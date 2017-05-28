CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$320.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$310.00 to C$320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$320.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$295.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$325.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$320.00.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

