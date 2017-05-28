Insider Selling: Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Insider Sells 11,456 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) insider Giovanni M. Colella sold 11,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 252,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $482.90 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Castlight Health Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.50.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 58.57% and a negative net margin of 73.57%. Castlight Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent.

