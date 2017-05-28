Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 42.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 145,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology Co. alerts:

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) opened at 36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/carpenter-technology-co-crs-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.