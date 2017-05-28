Capital Analysts LLC Sells 181 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Carnival Corp were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Carnival Corp by 12.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,474,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp by 114.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Carnival Corp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,523,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,381,000 after buying an additional 498,792 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Corp by 28,190.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded up 0.94% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,824 shares. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carnival Corp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Carnival Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.03 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Instinet raised their price target on Carnival Corp from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Carnival Corp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

In other Carnival Corp news, Director Richard Glasier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $349,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,410.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,217,465.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,222.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

