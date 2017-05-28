Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $468,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,317,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 66,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies Inc. alerts:

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $102.06. 551,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $116.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $857.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.50 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post $5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/carlisle-companies-inc-csl-shares-sold-by-ameritas-investment-partners-inc-updated.html.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 19,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,076,363.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.