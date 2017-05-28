Carillion plc (CLLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.14 ($3.03).

CLLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carillion plc to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 231 ($3.01) to GBX 292 ($3.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Carillion plc to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) opened at 204.70 on Tuesday. Carillion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 301.40. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 880.61 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 12.65 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Carillion plc’s previous dividend of $5.80.

About Carillion plc

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

