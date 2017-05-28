Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Stock Price

Headlines about CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CARBO Ceramics earned a media sentiment score of -0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) traded up 0.99% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 618,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $222.00 million. CARBO Ceramics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics will post ($3.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ernesto Bautista III bought 5,000 shares of CARBO Ceramics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 82,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,889.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 20,000 shares of CARBO Ceramics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 278,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,719.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

