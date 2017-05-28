Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst J. Gibney now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) opened at 26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.24 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.08. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $72,726.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.
