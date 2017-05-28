Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$215.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$220.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$221.00 to C$232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$224.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) opened at 213.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average of $200.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $156.01 and a 52 week high of $218.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

