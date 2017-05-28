Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 159.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 67,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) opened at 84.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $86.09.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $232.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.08%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Howard Walker sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $132,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,029.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

