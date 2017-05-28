Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$38.75 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Canaccord Genuity Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Price Target to C$37.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/canaccord-genuity-increases-allied-properties-real-estate-investment-ap-un-price-target-to-c37-00-updated-updated.html.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.