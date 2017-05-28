Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Calpine (CPN) Share Price

Media headlines about Calpine (NYSE:CPN) have trended somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calpine earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup Inc set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Calpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Calpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Calpine from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Calpine (NYSE:CPN) traded up 1.53% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 2,520,583 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Calpine has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Calpine had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calpine will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

