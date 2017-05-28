Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Target Price at $4.97

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) opened at 3.38 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company’s market capitalization is $462.27 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

