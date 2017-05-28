Cacti Asset Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cacti Asset Management LLC continued to hold its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 166,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,779,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 118.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,779,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.20% on Friday, reaching $971.47. 1,252,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $663.28 and a 52-week high of $974.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $897.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.19. The company has a market cap of $672.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $891.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $981.49.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $830.56, for a total value of $191,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.93, for a total transaction of $12,499,345.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,100,547. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

