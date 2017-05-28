CACI International Inc (CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 91 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 91 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $11,220.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. 81,821 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $87.31 and a 52 week high of $135.35.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post $6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $252,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,127,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Noble Financial raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

