Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact BWX Technologies (BWC) Share Price

Press coverage about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWC) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 20 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWC) remained flat at $32.80 during midday trading on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

