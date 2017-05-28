Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note released on Wednesday, May 17th. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) traded up 0.58% on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,945 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, SVP Morris E. Tolly sold 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO M Chad Crow sold 106,479 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,605,703.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,293,684 shares of company stock valued at $149,505,344. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 68,569.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after buying an additional 6,339,950 shares during the period. Stelliam Investment Management LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 1,502,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,124,000 after buying an additional 1,053,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 5,007,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,931,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 185.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 729,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

