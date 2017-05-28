NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s current price.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get NeoGenomics Inc. alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) opened at 7.38 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $584.77 million.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/btig-research-reiterates-buy-rating-for-neogenomics-inc-neo.html.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Steven G. Brodie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $396,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 176,691 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 541,256 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $13,279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,263,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,296,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.