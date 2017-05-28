Bruker (BRKR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bruker earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Bruker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) opened at 27.01 on Friday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.59 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,710,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,173,129.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,914,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,750,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,827,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,720 shares of company stock worth $2,202,330 in the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable its customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular and cellular levels. The Company’s segments include Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST).

