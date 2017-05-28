Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,772 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,772 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) opened at 23.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,772 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc-ra-shares-sold-by-advisors-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.