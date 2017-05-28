ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

Shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 17.63 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a jun 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.30 per share, with a total value of C$77,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 21,697 shares of company stock worth $325,529 over the last quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No.

