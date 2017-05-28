WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 3.25. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 97,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $895,454.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 61,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 732,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 743,939 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

