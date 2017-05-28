Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Price Target at $52.91

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.91.

Several analysts have commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) traded up 1.53% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 844,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

