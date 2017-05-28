Hexcel Co. (HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) opened at 50.66 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,774 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $263,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,702.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne C. Pensky sold 10,249 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $566,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,395.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,143,000 after buying an additional 257,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12,782.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,874,000 after buying an additional 4,654,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,387,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 2,951,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,003,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,091,000 after buying an additional 205,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

