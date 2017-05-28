Brokerages Set Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target at $23.80

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDR. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) traded down 0.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. 267,942 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $850.50 million. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

