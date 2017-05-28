Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (CNA) Price Target at $219.65

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.80 ($2.82).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of Centrica PLC in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at 203.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.36. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 11.13 billion. Centrica PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 119.71 and a 52 week high of GBX 248.39.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 981 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.62 ($2,577.88). Also, insider Stephen Pusey purchased 1,083 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,339.28 ($3,043.16). Insiders acquired a total of 3,168 shares of company stock worth $660,318 in the last 90 days.

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

