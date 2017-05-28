Brokerages Set Allianz SE (ALV) PT at $179.00

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €179.43 ($201.61).
Several research firms have commented on ALV. BNP Paribas set a €177.00 ($198.88) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Commerzbank Ag set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on Allianz SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.
Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) traded down 0.34% on Tuesday, reaching €170.58. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €118.40 and a 52 week high of €177.77. The stock has a market capitalization of €77.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €163.01.
