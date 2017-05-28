Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Receives C$11.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) opened at 8.66 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, insider Andy Mah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$163,000.00. Also, insider Donald Craig Blackwood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,600 shares of company stock worth $897,568.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

