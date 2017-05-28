Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) opened at 18.94 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Acushnet Holdings Corp Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of golf products. The Company is engaged in various product categories, such as golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear. The Company operates in four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear.

