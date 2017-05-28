Zacks: Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce sales of $54.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.8 million and the highest is $57.64 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $50.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $54.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.6 million to $223.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $220.7 million to $228.7 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) opened at 9.74 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The company’s market cap is $698.05 million.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 7,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $80,049.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,863.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,997 shares of company stock valued at $499,188. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 94.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 18.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 118.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

