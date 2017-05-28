Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Meritage Homes Corp posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes Corp.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Meritage Homes Corp had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company earned $672.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) traded up 0.456% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.525. 128,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.698 and a beta of 1.36. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $210,199.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,448.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $635,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 78.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 40,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

