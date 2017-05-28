British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 335,431 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of CBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in CBS during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CBS during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) opened at 61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.66. CBS Co. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The media conglomerate reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. CBS had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post $4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CBS. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBS from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of CBS from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.37.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

