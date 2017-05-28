Macquarie Group Ltd. Holds Position in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. held its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Brinker International worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,041,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,953,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,029,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,344,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brinker International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,083,000.

Get Brinker International Inc. alerts:

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) traded down 0.17% on Friday, hitting $40.06. 1,178,814 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.23. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $810.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Holds Position in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/brinker-international-inc-eat-position-maintained-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $121,165.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $136,604.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $598,152. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.