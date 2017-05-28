BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Agrium Inc. (AGU)

Agrium Inc. (TSE:AGU) (NYSE:AGU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a C$100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGU. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Agrium from C$109.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agrium from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of Agrium in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Agrium from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$146.00 price objective on shares of Agrium in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.75.

Shares of Agrium (TSE:AGU) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 160,379 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. Agrium has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

In other news, Director Derek George Pannell purchased 752 shares of Agrium stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,542.08.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

