BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Trading Down 7.8% After Earnings Miss

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was down 7.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 2,031,770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BMC Stock Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BMC Stock Holdings from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other BMC Stock Holdings news, insider Peter Alexander sold 21,744 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $456,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 60,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $1,405,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,414.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,113,744 shares of company stock worth $66,386,643 over the last ninety days. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter worth $140,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter worth $209,000. TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Trading Down 7.8% After Earnings Miss” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/bmc-stock-holdings-inc-bmch-trading-down-7-8-following-weak-earnings-updated-updated.html.

BMC Stock Holdings Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.