Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUFF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $32.00 price target on Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) traded down 1.39% on Monday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 442,932 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 242.34%. The firm had revenue of $302 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Blue Buffalo Pet Products’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 63.7% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 384.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

