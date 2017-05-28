Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect BlackRock (BLK) Share Price

Media coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news impact score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) traded up 0.16% on Friday, hitting $407.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,435 shares. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.72. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $317.60 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.85 and its 200-day moving average is $382.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.31. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post $21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target (down from $449.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect BlackRock (BLK) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/blackrock-blk-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Mark Mccombe sold 500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.98, for a total transaction of $202,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.