Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Knight Financial Services Inc (BKFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Knight Financial Services Inc (NYSE:BKFS) to report sales of $267.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Black Knight Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.9 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.04 million. Black Knight Financial Services posted sales of $255.5 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Knight Financial Services will report full-year sales of $267.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Knight Financial Services.

Get Black Knight Financial Services Inc alerts:

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Black Knight Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BKFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens raised Black Knight Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Knight Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) opened at 40.60 on Friday. Black Knight Financial Services has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

In other Black Knight Financial Services news, CEO Thomas J. Sanzone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,510,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKFS. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Black Knight Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Black Knight Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Black Knight Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Forward Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight Financial Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Black Knight Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/black-knight-financial-services-inc-bkfs-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-258-07-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Black Knight Financial Services

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.